Ballyclare farming co-operative members benefit from purchasing goods worth over £6.5m

The Ballyclare-based farming co-operative buying group consists of around 100 local farmers who endeavour to obtain competitive bulk buying prices for their members under the guidance of their board of directors.

During their recent AGM, vive chairman Roy McLean welcomed those in attendance and accountant for the society James Gage of Johnston Kennedy Accountants summarised the accounts for year end 2023, thanking secretary Heather Patterson for her assistance in maintaining account records.

Heather informed those gathered at the event in Holestone YFC Hall of the successful year of trading with all members benefiting from purchased animal feeds, fertiliser, dosing stuffs, dairy chemicals and fuel totaling over £6,500,000.

Guest speaker Andrew Wright shared his experience of being a dairy farmer, inventor in his electronics business and social media agri-influencer. His contribution and informative talk was appreciated by all.

Three directors Denis Boyd, Alistair Clements and Stephen Weatherup were re-appointed as directors for a further three years.

The group makes an annual donation to local charities, with this year’s nominated Laurel House Cancer Unit at Antrim Area Hospital being gifted £1,000.

1 . Ollardale AGM The 24th Ollardale Society AGM was held on March 27. Photo: Contributed

