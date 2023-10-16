The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has issued an appeal for the immediate return of vital rescue equipment stolen during a break-in at Ballyclare Fire Station yesterday (Sunday).

The theft led to a vehicle being removed from service and other firefighters from the district to being drafted in to provide cover.

Marcus Wright , Northern Area Commander, NIFRS, said: “I can confirm that several pieces of road traffic collision (RTC) equipment, which are critical to our operational response, have been stolen from Ballyclare Fire Station, Co Antrim, following a break-in yesterday evening, Sunday 15 October 2023.

“The break-in was discovered yesterday evening at around 11pm when crews from Ballyclare were tasked to support other crews at a road traffic collision. It is believed the items were stolen between 10pm and 11pm last night.

“These vital pieces of operational equipment are used by Ballyclare firefighters to help rescue casualties from serious road traffic collisions who need released from vehicles urgently. I am appealing for these items to be returned to the fire station immediately.

“The theft of this equipment comes a day after Ballyclare celebrated its 75th anniversary with their families and local community. The theft of this vital equipment does not only prevent our firefighters from saving lives it also causes great concern in the local community.

“NIFRS had to utilise other firefighters from the district to cover Ballyclare Fire Station until these items were replaced and the Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated the scene.

“I would like to reassure the local community that contingency arrangements were in place to maintain our full emergency response in the area. Arrangements were taken to replace the equipment and repair any damage to the station.

“It’s very disappointing that the local firefighters who work tirelessly for their community, would be targeted in this way. I recognise the impact this has had on Ballyclare firefighters and I would like to thank them for their dedication to their community and their support at this time.”