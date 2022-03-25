Ballyclare Greenway works underway

A new bitmac trail is now open at Avondale Drive and work is ongoing along the route of the former railway line, close to the Sixmile Leisure Centre.

This first phase of the greenway will be ready in April and is funded by Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and DAERA’s Environment Challenge Fund.

The new 3m wide paths will improve connectivity from the housing areas to the town’s key services, green spaces and leisure facilities.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb takes a walk along Ballyclare Greenway with pupils from Ballyclare Primary School.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb tested out the new trail at Avondale Drive along with pupils from Ballyclare Primary School.

He said: “This new greenway in Ballyclare is an exciting development for the local community, it offers pupils from the local schools a safe route to cycle and walk to and from school.

“It will make a huge difference to the daily lives of the local people, allowing them to walk or cycle and get around the town much easier.”

A council spokesperson said: “Work to phase two which will involve new and upgraded shared use trails, connecting War Memorial Park to the road entering Sixmile Leisure Centre, and stretch along the Six Mile Water River Park towards Avondale Drive.

“Work to this section will start in April and will be completed by late summer.”