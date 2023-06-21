Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Ballyclare man (20) dies from injuries sustained after quad overturned

Police have confirmed that a 20-year-old man has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a collision in Ballyclare on Saturday (June 17).
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:36 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 18:36 BST

John Mackey, who is from the Ballyclare area, was critically injured when his quad bike overturned on the Moss Road at around 5.10pm.

Sergeant Kate Miller-Devlin, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1265 17/06/23.”

Read More
Nadia Zofia Kalinowska (5): stepfather and mother jailed over ‘ultimate betrayal...
John Mackey. Photo issued by the PSNI with the permission of Mr Mackey's family.John Mackey. Photo issued by the PSNI with the permission of Mr Mackey's family.
John Mackey. Photo issued by the PSNI with the permission of Mr Mackey's family.
Related topics:PSNIPoliceBallyclare