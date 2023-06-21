John Mackey, who is from the Ballyclare area, was critically injured when his quad bike overturned on the Moss Road at around 5.10pm.

Sergeant Kate Miller-Devlin, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was travelling in the area at around this time, and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1265 17/06/23.”