Ballyclare May Fair programme returns for 2022 and promises to be a ‘knockout’!

Street entertainment, live music and a screening of the Academy Award-winning ‘Belfast’ will kick the week off to a fantastic start.

On Tuesday, there will be jubilee street party, sponsored by Hunter Campbell Estate Agents, on the Main Street, as well as artisan markets and amusements.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council added: “Don’t forget to bring your furry friends to Centenary Park for the pet show at 6pm. Then from 7pm, enjoy the music from across the borough with local musicians in the Town Hall.

The Mayor, Councillor Billy Webb and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Stephen Ross, with the sponsors of the popular Soap Box Derby event, at the launch of the May Fair.

“If you fancy your chances in this year’s Soap Box Derby, sponsored by WJ Blair, Ross’s Joint and Modern Tyres, then join us on Thursday, 26 May at 6.30pm. Ballyeaston Road will become a racing delight as competitors battle for the crown.

“How about getting your friends, family or colleagues together in a team for ‘It’s a Knockout’ on Friday, May 27. Sponsored by Reid Black Solicitors, this is always a great event as teams tackle the fun-filled games and obstacle courses.

“Saturday will prove a wonderful finale to the week with a day full of fantastic activities. The mayor’s parade, sponsored by Dennison Commercials, will fill the streets of Ballyclare with colour, music and fun. To end the day you’ll be on the dance floor enjoying the fabulous Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton tribute acts.”