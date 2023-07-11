Register
Ballyclare pre-school children get ready for summer

Members of the Ballyclare Mums and Tots group got set for Summer in real style at their recent shorts and shades beach party in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church hall.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST

The event on June 15 saw the children dress in Hawaiian skirts and shirts, snazzy shorts and cool sun shades. They enjoyed a fantastic morning of fun and games and party food generously supported by a number of local businesses.

Books were presented to the children who were leaving the group to go to nursery and primary school in September.

There was plenty of fun had at the Ballyclare Mums and Tots summer beach party.There was plenty of fun had at the Ballyclare Mums and Tots summer beach party.
