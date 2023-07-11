Ballyclare pre-school children get ready for summer
Members of the Ballyclare Mums and Tots group got set for Summer in real style at their recent shorts and shades beach party in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church hall.
The event on June 15 saw the children dress in Hawaiian skirts and shirts, snazzy shorts and cool sun shades. They enjoyed a fantastic morning of fun and games and party food generously supported by a number of local businesses.