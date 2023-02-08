A short film featuring a cameo from a Ballyclare man, who produced the movie, has been recognised at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

‘A Fox in the Night’ won the British/Irish Short Film of the Year award at the ceremony on February 5.

The 11-minute production is set in south London and tells a story in which “opposites attract, appearances deceive and bravery reaps rewards”.

Former Ballyclare High student Benjamin Jacob Smith produced the film as well as playing the role of Guy.

Benjamin Jacob Smith.

During the awards event at The May Fair Hotel, Benjamin got to rub shoulders with Florence Pugh, Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, he said: “Being in a room of such prestigious fellow filmmakers was an honour in itself.

"I would be remiss to say many of the incredible artists who made this film could not be there and I hope that Keeran Anwar Blessie (our Director, Writer, Co-Producer) and I were able to represent them well.

"This award is a beautiful bow to an already incredible present, every festival from its premiere at the BFI has been a thrilling opportunity to bring to audiences in cinema, something that short films often do not get to do. To sit in a room and have an audience fall in love with the story as I have is the true accolade.”

Sunday’s accolade comes after the film gained prestigious recognition at other ceremonies, with Mr Smith explaining: “The film was nominated for BIFA’s (British Independent Film awards), Longlisted for BAFTA 76th and it was awarded special commendation by Film 4 at the Iris Prize.

"Although this award feels like the end of the film’s run in this year’s award season, it may not be. The film won the Jury award for best film in British shorts Berlin.

"The film is on tour around the UK with the BIFA and also the Iris prize coming to regional cinemas. It’s also on tour in Australia. It will continue to live on All 4, but will have a new home in August 2023.”

The Co Antrim man, who moved to England in 2017 after being signed by International Actors London before moving into production at the National Theatre and then starting his own production company, RAW Inventive in 2021, has thanked everyone for supporting him as his career in the film industry continues to blossom.

He added: “Friends and family who’ve supported the journey to the end product are as much a part of the team in my eyes. I wouldn’t be in a position to work as hard without the support I have in Northern Ireland.

"In a year that showcases other Northern Irish films at major awards, the industry back home is alive and well and I’m chomping at the bit to get back and get making on home turf.

"I’m thrilled to have made the film. Making films is constant, every hour of the day, it’s a problem solving exercise. It’s not all the glamour the pictures suggest.