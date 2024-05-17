Ballyclare: PSNI warn of traffic disruption during anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said the Co Antrim event is likely to be the first of many over the summer months.
Speakers due to attend include Reform UK deputy leader Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey and TUV leader Jim Allister.
Mr Bryson has also been invited to address the gathering.
In a social media message, Baroness Hoey commented: “Looking forward to this rally. The Protocol and Windsor Framework is now proving to damage not just Northern Ireland but the rest of the United Kingdom. EU rule must end in Northern Ireland.”
Mr Bryson posted: “Grateful for the invitation to address this rally in Ballyclare next month alongside @CatharineHoey @JimAllister and honorary Ulsterman @benhabib6.
"It is important the campaign against the Irish Sea border continues with renewed vigour.
Mr Bryson told the News Letter:”These events have been organised by local Orange members, unionists and loyalists.”
He said the next wave of protest activity will involve rallies being organised independently in each area with no central control.
The Parades Commission has listed the Ballyclare event as being organised by the Unionist Support Network. A number of loyalist bands are expected to take part in a parade.
Police are warning road-users to expect traffic disruption in the town due to the event.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The parade will leave Dennison Industrial Estate at approximately 7pm, before making its way onto Mill Road - Main Street and then around The Square before finishing at 8pm.
"The Square will then close for one hour between 8pm and 9pm to facilitate attendees.
"The return of the parade will then start from The Square onto Main Street - Mill Road, before finishing in Dennison Industrial Estate at 9.30pm.
“Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic in the town, but to avoid potential delays, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”
