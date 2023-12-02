A busy stretch of road in Ballyclare is to be closed on Sunday (December 3) while officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit return to the scene of a fatal traffic crash.

The scene testing is part of an investigation into a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a blue Tesla Model S car and a blue Yamaha motorcycle which occurred at around 4.35pm on Sunday, May 7. Sadly, 30-year-old Connor McGrugan from the Ballyclare area died from his injuries in hospital.

The Templepatrick Road will be closed between its junctions with the Mill Road and the Ballynure Road between 8am and 12pm.

The A57 Templepatrick off slip will also be closed during this time.

Access will be also be facilitated for emergency vehicles and diversions will be clearly signposted.