Ballyclare route closed after road traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2024, 19:37 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2024, 19:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Sawmill Road in Ballyclare is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Police are urging road users to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.

Related topics:BallyclareMotoristsPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.