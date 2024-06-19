Ballyclare route closed after road traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised the Sawmill Road in Ballyclare is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
Police are urging road users to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.