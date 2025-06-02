Ballyclare: Sixemilewater District parade and service in 8 photos

The Districts were accompanied by Ballygelly Accordion Band from Larne and the service at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church was conducted by the Rev Jonathan Moxen.
The Districts extended their thanks to the church for arrangements for the service, the band for leading the parade and the PSNI for traffic control. The offering will be donated to the Lord Enniskillen Memorial.
1. Annual Parade
Brethren on parade in Ballyclare on Sunday. Photo: Submitted
2. Annual Parade
The Districts were accompanied by Ballygelly Accordion Band from Larne. Photo: Submitted
3. Annual Parade
Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 on parade in Ballyclare. Photo: Submitted
4. Annual Parade
The annual combined church service and parade was held on Sunday. Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.