Ballyclare: Sixemilewater District parade and service in 8 photos

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:51 BST
Members of Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 held their annual combined church service on Sunday (June 1).

The Districts were accompanied by Ballygelly Accordion Band from Larne and the service at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church was conducted by the Rev Jonathan Moxen.

The Districts extended their thanks to the church for arrangements for the service, the band for leading the parade and the PSNI for traffic control. The offering will be donated to the Lord Enniskillen Memorial.

Brethren on parade in Ballyclare on Sunday.

1. Annual Parade

Brethren on parade in Ballyclare on Sunday. Photo: Submitted

The Districts were accompanied by Ballygelly Accordion Band from Larne.

2. Annual Parade

The Districts were accompanied by Ballygelly Accordion Band from Larne. Photo: Submitted

Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 on parade in Ballyclare.

3. Annual Parade

Sixmilewater District LOL No 10 and Sixmilewater District Royal Arch Purple Chapter No 10 on parade in Ballyclare. Photo: Submitted

The annual combined church service and parade was held on Sunday.

4. Annual Parade

The annual combined church service and parade was held on Sunday. Photo: Submitted

