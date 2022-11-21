Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has launched this year’s Ulster-Scots Leid Week alongside the Ulster Scots Agency with Ulster Scots themed walking tours across the borough.

A walking tour will take place in Antrim on Tuesday, November 22 from 10am until noon.

Ballyclare will host a walking tour on Thursday, November 24 between 10am and noon.

The tours last 90 minutes and are followed by light refreshments.

Ulster-Scots Leid Week (November 21 to November 26) is an opportunity to explore Ulster-Scots language and heritage, the role that it plays in the lives of its speakers, and the place that it has within our wider community.

During the week, a wide variety of activities are being delivered across Northern Ireland to promote awareness of the Ulster Scots Language coordinated by the Ulster Scots Agency.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross commented: “We are delighted to work alongside the Ulster Scots Agency again this year to promote engagement with the Ulster Scots language and heritage through our Ulster-Scots Walking Tours.”Gillian Pearson, Director of Development with the Ulster Scots Agency added: “The agency is proud to work with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council again this year to deliver a number of events across the council area and to build awareness of Ulster-Scots language. Now in its fourth year, Ulster-Scots Language Week is going from strength to strength.”For more information on the walking tours, contact the council’s Good Relations team via [email protected] or visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events