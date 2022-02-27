Ballyclare WI looks to future as well as keeping group’s traditions alive

Ballyclare Women’s Institute (WI) was established in 1948 and is a member of the Federation of Women’s Institutes of Northern Ireland.

There are 28 ‘paid up’ members, and although membership has fallen since the Covid pandemic struck, there have been several new people attending who the office bearers hope will join.

There is a broad range of ages in the Ballyclare WI branch from 27-78.

Ballyclare WI's last meeting before the Covid pandemic struck President 2019 Heather Spence with Search and Rescue volunteers.

The branch’s meetings are usually held in Ballyclare Secondary in the staff room on the first Tuesday of the month, providing the school can accommodate that date.

The organisation has been immersed in the community since its formation, participating in a number of activities.

Speaking to the Times, member Diana Thompson, said: “The person responsible for the formation of a WI in Ballyclare was Mrs Wilkie, whose husband had come over from Scotland to manage the paper mill.

“A meeting was held in the Town Hall on November 8, 1948 and the decision was made to form an Institute in Ballyclare. In December the first meeting was held in Ballyclare High with 115 members attending. Mrs McKay was the first President with Mrs Wilkie serving as secretary. The membership fee was two shillings and the hire of the school was five shillings.

Ballyclare WI host a number of talks, including a visit from the Repair Cafe.

“The Institute was, and still is, community conscious and has in the past lobbied the council on such issues as, more and better lighting in the town, a children’s playground, a riverside walk, a swimming pool and recycling facilities. They also donated to the accident unit which then existed in Ballyclare and have served refreshments at blood donation sessions.

“The Mission Statement of the Federation of Women’s Institutes in Northern Ireland is: ‘To unite in promoting any work which makes for the betterment of our homes, and the development of rural and urban life through social and educational activities.’

“In Ballyclare WI we plan our activities in line with this. Ballyclare is part of the Knockagh Area of Women’s Institutes.”

The south Antrim group has supported worthy causes since its formation over seven decades ago.

Diana added: “In accordance with the constitution of the Women’s Institute, Ballyclare supports the WI charities plus one outside charity per year. These have included Action Cancer, Community Search and Rescue, Mindwise, RSPB and RNLI. Our main fundraising effort of the year is our ‘Women Walk the World’ walk in April. This is an international event with women in all member countries taking part.

“At home the last charity that the Federation supported was ‘Flourish,’ an organisation that provides support for women and girls who have the survivors of trafficking in Northern Ireland. In Ballyclare we have had Bring and Buy sales and ‘swishing’ events.”

Although numbers decreased during the pandemic, the group’s membership played a key role supporting the Ballyclare community at the height of restrictions.

Diana stated: “During the pandemic, Ballyclare WI continued to meet via Zoom. Members kept in touch by phone and text. Many delivered shopping and medicines to vulnerable neighbours, some helped at the local food bank and some made scrubs and facemasks for the Mater Hospital and the NI Hospice.”

Traditions such as competitions in cookery, craft and flower arranging as well as art workshops are at the heart of club activities, as well as contemporary issues such as climate change.

Diana explained: “We advocate the purchase of locally produced food both to support our farmers and the Northern Ireland economy and to reduce our global footprint.

“We are awaiting the arrival of 140 trees which we have purchased from the Woodland Trust, 100 of which will be planted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.”

For more information, check out www.wini.org.uk