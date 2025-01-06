Ballygally: apartment plan for Antrim Coast location
The application has been lodged by an agent on behalf of Martin Campbell, of Ballymena Road, Carnlough.
The proposal is for nine apartments on a vacant corner site at Coast Road and Grace Avenue. A shop and restaurant have been located on the plot previously.
A design concept statement, submitted with the application, said a previous scheme, which had been granted planning permission, comprised of ten apartments in five blocks with basement parking.
The statement said the rationale for the design concept of the proposed new development is to “draw upon the positive site features to develop a modern apartment block that maximises coastal views and integrates with the built form within Ballygally”.
The planned new three-storey development “ties in with the adjacent shop unit” context of the site with dormer windows and recesses to “reduce the overall scale and mass of the building” which will overlook the beach, it explained.
The proposed design incorporates the “dominant finishes” of the adjoining shop/community building and the nearby Ballygally Castle Hotel, it continued.
The scheme is served by a rear parking courtyard and this access point “remains viable and will be retained in the new proposal for continuity and compliance with existing permissions”, it was stated.
“The positive use of this long-vacant site will enhance the residential amenity of this area, ” the statement noted.
“Through thoughtful design and careful consideration of its surroundings, the project aspires to contribute positively to the Ballygally community and its iconic coastline.”
“The concept responds creatively to the coastal setting, drawing upon its natural assets to create a high-quality residential development that complements the character of Ballygally and the Antrim Coast,” it also stated.
“It is concluded that this revised proposal for the vacant plot not only offers a viable and attractive use of the site but also contributes positively to the visual character, residential offer and overall vibrancy of this distinctive coastal location.”
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
