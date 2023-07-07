A £100,000 investment programme has been completed at Ballygally Castle Hotel providing added luxury and style to the popular establishment just ahead of the busy summer season.

The Coast Road hotel has unveiled the renovation of Shaw’s Lounge, the addition of a new Seaview Suite, new carpets from Ulster Carpets throughout the establishment, upgrading of windows in bedrooms and lounge areas to maximise the stunning panoramic views and the upgrading of lounge furniture.

The extensive refurbishment work has been completed in time for what looks like being a very busy summer for the hotel.

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle said: “We are delighted to showcase the results of our latest renovation programme.

Ballygally Castle has unveiled the renovation of Shaw’s Lounge. Picture: Hastings Hotels

"Furnishings throughout the hotel have been upgraded as have the windows which have been designed to take full advantage of the stunning views over the Antrim coastline and Irish Sea. We have also opened a new Lighthouse Suite as part of our collection of Seaview Suites which offer guests the ultimate luxury stay.

"As with all six of the Hastings Hotels, we are proud to continually invest in our people and our properties to ensure we provide the very best experience for our guests and we continue to be recognised for our efforts, most recently by Tripadvisor who named Ballygally Castle one of the top 10 per cent of hotels across the world.

“We are getting ready to enter one of our busiest periods of the year and with the completion of our renovations, we look forward to our guests having an even more enjoyable stay with us.

"Forward bookings are extremely positive and we have limited availability remaining throughout July and August, so I would encourage people still to book a summer break to not leave it too late as Northern Ireland’s tourism industry across the board is set for a busy season,” Scott added.

The beautifully decorated Lighthouse Suite at Ballygally Castle Hotel. Picture Credit: Hastings Hotels

The hotel is popular with locals and visitors from across Northern Ireland and further afield who enjoy the atmosphere of the stunning 17th Century castle overlooking Ballygally Bay and with its uninterrupted views across the Irish Sea.

For further information on Ballygally Castle go to www.ballygallycastlehotel.com