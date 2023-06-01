The general manager of Ballygally Castle Hotel has spoken of his “delight” that the popular establishment has been named by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel site, as one of the top 10 per cent of hotels across the world.

The stunning Antrim Coast Road property has been given the prestigious accolade as part of the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Awards which celebrates businesses that have consistently received great reviews from guests on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10 per cent of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

The news has been warmly welcomed by the hotel’s general manager Scott Weatherup.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been named as one of the top hotels worldwide,” he said.

Ballygally Castle Hotel.

"The fact that the winners are based on continued feedback and reviews from hotel guests from around the world makes this award extra special – as they have experienced first-hand the first-class accommodation and service we provide.

"Our guests are at the heart of everything we do and our teams work very hard to make sure each and every visitor has a memorable experience from the moment they step foot in the hotel.

"As we approach the peak summer season, which is already set to be a very busy one for Ballygally Castle, this award is a fantastic boost for staff as it’s recognition that their hard work and dedication is appreciated. We’re proud to be the travellers’ choice.”

