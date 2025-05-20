Planning permission has been approved for a new dwelling and garage outside Ballygally by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application was for a change of house type from a previous approval in 1991 on the coastal side on a “gently sloping grass area” opposite 294 Coast Road.

Planning officer Sean O’Kane told Thursday’s meeting of the committee the proposal would be a “contemporary interpretation of rural design principles” and “in keeping with local character”. of published guidelines on building and tradition in Antrim Coast and Glens Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty design guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated that Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads, Historic Environment Division and NI Water were consulted but offered no objections and there is no history of flooding at the location.

General view of the Coast Road, Ballygally. Image: Google

However, he reported that 17 letters of objection, adding: “It is the view of the planning department, that highlighted concerns have been fully considered through statutory consultees and are considered to have been satisfactorily addressed.”

Anita Baird, a resident, pointed out that there are 34-year-old foundations but no existing building. She indicated the new application is for a taller building and does not incorporate any of these foundations.

She noted that a planning application for a proposed rowing boat storage facility 500 metres along the Coast Road was refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to a query by Coast Road DUP Councillor Angela Smyth, the planning officer confirmed the current application is “not in the same footprint”.

When Cllr Smyth asked about flood risk, she was told there is a historic floodplain to the west of the site but it is not within the planned site.

Knockagh Alliance Cllr Aaron Skinner was advised if planning permission is deemed to have commenced, there is “no end period in which it can be fully implemented on site”. Braid Ulster Unionist Cllr Alan Barr asked if there is a “risk of precedent being set”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Patterson, interim head of planning, said: “The risk of precedence does not concern me in this incidence. It has been lawfully commenced and could lawfully complete. We must make balanced decisions with all material considerations in front of us.”

Mr Patterson indicated the planned development is for a “much smaller design”.

Bannside DUP Alderman Tom Gordon asked for confirmation the proposal is for a change of house type and if the previous approval is “still live because it is deemed to have started”.

Mr O’Kane stated it is a reduction of floor area and is “considered a much improved floor design”. He added it is a change of house type noting that it is for a single-storey dwelling and garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena DUP Cllr Reuben Glover proposed accepting the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Bannside Ulster Unionist Cllr Jackson Minford.

Planning permission was granted following a vote in which seven councillors were in favour with one against and two abstentions.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.