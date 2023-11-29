The majority of parents at Ballyhenry Primary School in Glengormley have voted in favour of the school transforming to Integrated status.

The next step for the thriving primary school will be compiling a development proposal, which will be submitted to the Department of Education including a Transformation Action Plan. A Minister for Education, or in their absence the Permanent Secretary, will then make the final decision.

In a statement, the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), an independent charity that targets financial support for the development and growth of integrated education, said the school’s pastoral approach to education is what encouraged the school community to look at the process of transformation to become an Integrated school.

Mrs Knocker, principal of Ballyhenry Primary School, described she was “thrilled” to announce that the school is embarking on this “exciting journey”.

Ballyhenry Primary School pupils celebrating their successful parental ballot to transform to Integrated status. Picture: Declan Roughan Photography

"We are truly delighted to serve a diverse community where integration is fundamental to our school culture. Our aim is to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.

"This exciting development allows us to build on our existing inclusive practices, nurturing a sense of belonging for all. Together, we look forward to embracing the opportunities that lie ahead and continuing to provide a high-quality education to all our students.”

In a ballot carried out by Civica Election Services, 85.5 per cent of voting parents at Ballyhenry Primary supported the move to Integrated status.

Tina Merron, chief executive of the IEF welcomed the result of the parental ballot.

"We commend the Board of Governors for giving their parents this opportunity. The results from other parental ballots held in recent years suggest that when parents are informed and engaged on the issue of Integrated status for their child’s school, then an overwhelming majority tend to vote in favour. This is most encouraging and reflects the results of many public attitude surveys held on this important issue.”