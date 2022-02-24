Ballymena & Antrim Veterans’ Roadshow success

The event covered both Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council areas and both Mayors were in attendance.

The aim of the Information Roadshows is to better inform veterans of the ‘Veteran Friendly’ services and organisations within their local and regional areas that can assist, if and when needed.

At the recent Antrim roadshow there was an excellent turnout from the veteran community who had the opportunity to engage with over 20 support organisations and charities.

Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan at the Roadshow with the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim and Antrim & Newtownabbey

They also had the chance to listen to informative presentations on the role and remit of the Veterans’ Support Office; the work of Inspire Wellbeing, one of the mental health charities that supports veterans across the island of Ireland, and the Victims Payment Scheme.

During the course of the event, the Veterans’ Commissioner, Mr Danny Kinahan, said: “One of the main issues that I’ve heard from veterans as I’ve travelled throughout Northern Ireland is that many veterans don’t know where to go for help or don’t know what support is out there for them. It is therefore hoped that these Roadshows will go some way to help address this problem.

“When our country faced civil war at the hands of terrorism, it was you the veterans who answered the call to stand up and protect those who could not protect themselves.

“Sadly some made the ultimate sacrifice while some are scarred still from the past both mentally and physically. That is why it is so important that

veterans know where they can get help when they need it,” Mr Kinahan said.

He added: “As your voice I will continue to use my position to press and influence our political representatives, whether at Westminster or here locally, the statutory agencies and others to ensure they fulfil their responsibilities, and I will do my utmost to be a strong voice and tireless advocate on behalf of all veterans who have given so much in service to their country”.

The Veterans’ Commissioner’s Office plans to hold a number of other Information Roadshows around the province throughout the year.

Confirmed dates include Portadown on March 24a