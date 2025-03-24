Police in Mid and East are seeking assistance from the public to help reunite the owner with their lost engagement ring.

In an appeal issued on Monday (March 24), the PSNI said: “The white gold, pear-shaped diamond ring is thought to have been lost on the red pitch at Ballymena Academy on 19/03/25 around 7:30pm.

"If you come across this ring please contact 101 and quote serial 595 of 22/03/2025.”