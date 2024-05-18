Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisers of a big band parade in Ballymena on Saturday night are expecting a good turnout of visiting bands and spectators.

Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band members are hosting their annual parade, with dozens of bands from across Co Antrim and further afield descending on the town.

A spokesperson for the band posted on social media “On Saturday we will be starting things off walking the parade route before our special guests Camlachie Loyal Star Flute Band lead a great selection of local bands and some of Ulster's best around Ballymena.

"Our after party will be held in the North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club where there will be a disco and competition results announced.

A big band parade is taking place in Ballymena on Saturday, May 18. Picture: Tony Hendron

"We are excited to host you all and to bring a great parade to the public in Ballymena.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is a family event and we will be enforcing, with support of the band, the no street drinking bye laws.

"Bear in mind there will be diversions in place throughout the duration of the event, please build this into any travel plans for later.

"Enjoy your evening.”

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 8pm and will take the following route:

Galgorm Road

Pentagon

Lower Mill Street

Wellington Street

Ballymoney Street

William Street

Broughshane Street

Church Street

Bridge Street

Harryville Bridge

Sailsbury Square

Henry Street

Larne Street

Douglas Terrace

Paradise Avenue

Queen Street

Sailsbury Square

Harryville Bridge

Waveney Road

Which bands are expected to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with hosts Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band: