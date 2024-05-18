Ballymena band parade hosted by Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band will bring thousands to the streets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band members are hosting their annual parade, with dozens of bands from across Co Antrim and further afield descending on the town.
A spokesperson for the band posted on social media “On Saturday we will be starting things off walking the parade route before our special guests Camlachie Loyal Star Flute Band lead a great selection of local bands and some of Ulster's best around Ballymena.
"Our after party will be held in the North Ballymena Rangers Supporters Club where there will be a disco and competition results announced.
"We are excited to host you all and to bring a great parade to the public in Ballymena.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is a family event and we will be enforcing, with support of the band, the no street drinking bye laws.
"Bear in mind there will be diversions in place throughout the duration of the event, please build this into any travel plans for later.
"Enjoy your evening.”
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade begins at 8pm and will take the following route:
- Galgorm Road
- Pentagon
- Lower Mill Street
- Wellington Street
- Ballymoney Street
- William Street
- Broughshane Street
- Church Street
- Bridge Street
- Harryville Bridge
- Sailsbury Square
- Henry Street
- Larne Street
- Douglas Terrace
- Paradise Avenue
- Queen Street
- Sailsbury Square
- Harryville Bridge
- Waveney Road
Which bands are expected to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with hosts Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band:
- Constable Anderson Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster
- North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Dunaghy Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- Pride of the Maine Flute Band
- Milltown Accordion Band
- Pride of the Bann Flute Band
- Dunamoney Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalist Flute Band
- Staffordshire Accordion Band
- Kellswater Flute Band
- Cairncastle Flute Band
- Ballee Flute Band
- Kells Sons of William Flute Band
- Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
- Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band
- Castledawson Star and Crown Flute Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
- Donaghadee Flutes & Drums Flute Band
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band
- Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band
- Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band
- Cloughmills Crown Defenders Flute Band
- Ahoghill Sons of William Flute Band
- Gortagilly Cornation Flute Band
- Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Moorefields Flute Band
- Blair Memorial Flute Band
- Aughafatten Accordion Band
- Camlachie Loyal Star Flute Band
- Dummigans Memorial Accordion Band
- Glenhugh Flute Band
- William King Memorial Flute Band
- Gertrude Star Flute Band
- Ballykelly Accordion Band
- Blair Memorial
- Star of the Roe
- Eastbank Protestant Boys
- Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band
- Cloughfern Young Defenders Flute Band
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.