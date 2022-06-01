Ballymena family help make beach inclusive

Mum of three, Anna Corry, launched the initiative on her Instagram platform, Blossoming Birds, with the aim of helping to ensure the beach she visited with her husband Colin and their daughters Bella (8), Annie (7) and Martha (2) would be able to offer the free hire of equipment for disabled people and those with extra mobility needs.

In just one week she raised almost £20,000 thanks to the generosity of her social media community combined with a match-funding initiative from National Emergency Trust and Sport NI. All proceeds went towards purchasing a range of equipment to enable those with disabilities to enjoy a walk on the beach and join in community activities and events as well as full staff training to make Portstewart an Inclusive Beach in time for the busy summer season.

Anna said: “As a family, there is nothing we love more than a day at the beach. Last summer, I met a lovely local family who were unable to enjoy this time together because their son’s wheelchair was not suitable for the sand, so he had to watch from the path with his mum. This was heartbreaking to watch and I knew I could use my social media platform to help change this.

(Back row) Chris Thompson from the National Trust; Alix Crawford, Chairperson for the Mae Murray Foundation and Anna Corry of Blossoming Birds joined (front row) Conor O’Kane, a facility user and board member of the Mae Murray Foundation and Saul Wilton and his mum Jane Stewart as it is announced that Portstewart is now an Inclusive Beach following a fundraising campaign, led by Anna Corry.

“We are thrilled that the fundraising initiative has led to Portstewart becoming an Inclusive Beach. This equipment will now give disabled people and their families the chance to enjoy the simple pleasure of a day at the beach and special memories that we all take for granted.

“I would like to thank the Mae Murray Foundation for the amazing service they provide to people across Northern Ireland and the work they are doing to help make local beaches accessible for everyone.”