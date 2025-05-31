Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee has been told of proposed road safety improvements in Ballymena.

A letter presented to the committee at a recent meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, said that Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads is proposing to introduce ‘School Keep Clear’ waiting restrictions outside Braidside Integrated Primary School, at Frys Road.

It said: “DfI Roads has received complaints from members of the public and Braidside Integrated Primary School concerning cars parked dangerously close to the entrance outside the school.

“After completing several site visits, DfI Roads is proposing to introduce School Keep Clear waiting restrictions that will be enforceable at peak school times, 8.30am to 9.15 am and 1.30 pm to 3.15 pm, Monday to Friday, 31 August to 30 June inclusive.

‘School Keep Clear’ waiting restrictions are proposed outside Braid Integrated. Image: Google

“It is the intention that these proposed restrictions will provide a safer environment for all users outside the primary school.”

Speaking at the committee meeting, deputy mayor Ballymena Sinn Fein Councillor Breanainn Lyness said that he welcomed any development at Frys Road to “increase road safety”.

“Road safety, particularly around schools, is vital to protect pupils and local residents. A 20mph limit at schools is especially important. It is important that the 20mph zone is visible and well-maintained.”

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Breanainn Lyness. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

