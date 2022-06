Ballymena man James McClean has been honoured with an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The Chairperson of Ballymena and District Branch of Parkinson’s UK, James was recognised by Her Majesty for ‘services to people with Parkinson’s in County Antrim’.

He became involved with the local Parkinson’s UK branch some two decades ago after his late wife, Anna, was diagnosed with the condition.

Jimmy McClean standing left, pictured with committee members of the Ballymena and District Branch of Parkinson's UK of which he is chairperson, and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, who hosed them at a reception lunch