A proposed retreat for families with disabled children at the Ecos site in Ballymena has been given the go-ahead.

The application was approved by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee at a recent meeting.

Senior planning officer Henry McAlister told the committee the proposal by Ballymena charity Love Hope and Faith is for a site to the north of the Ecos Hub building at Kernohan’s Lane.

Mr McAlister indicated the site has been used previously as a caravan park. Mature trees have been planted along the northern boundary to provide screening.

Proposed retreat building. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

He said the plan is for a single storey building with two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, cinema room and hydrotherapy pool. Additional landscaping is proposed around the site.

“There will be substantial community benefits arising from this proposed development. The site is zoned as open space. The community benefits would outweigh the loss of a small portion of open space within the wider Ecos park,” he added.

He said no objections have been received from members of the public or consultees which included Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads, DfI Rivers and NI Water. He went on to say that approval is recommended.

Speaking at the meeting, Timothy Gaston, North Antrim TUV MLA, said the proposal, if approved, would see the development of a “custom-designed” retreat for families and children with disabilities.

Ecos Hub, Ballymena. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Quality Time

“This facility will serve as a home from home, offering a place to relax, recuperate and spend quality time together. From a planning perspective, this application is straightforward. It meets all relevant planning policies and notably, there have been no statutory objections and no objections from members of the public,” he stated.

“But beyond that, this application offers immeasurable community benefit, positively impacting the lives of children and their families, not just in Mid and East Antrim but across Northern Ireland as a whole.

“I am proud to support an application that proposes to regenerate a site, a former caravan park that has lain vacant since 1998 into something fully and truly meaningful, a sanctuary for families and children with disabilities.

“For many families, travelling abroad is simply not an option due to the level of medical care and equipment required. As a result, these families often go without a much-needed break. This facility offers them an opportunity to get away without the stress or barriers of travel.

“One of the most important elements of this project is the hydrotherapy pool. Not only will it deliver significant health benefits for the children and families staying at the retreat but it will also support long-term financial sustainability of this facility. When not in use by residents, the pool will be available to local children with disabilities. meeting a pressing local need.

“This retreat will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and brings with it an investment of £500,000 into our local economy.”

Mr Gaston went on to say the Ballymena-based charity Love Hope and Faith was established to help children with spina bifida and hydrocephalus, which he described as “lifelong conditions that bring daily challenges”.

“The charity provides practical assistance, emotional support and is essential in bringing equipment to those who need it,” he continued.

“In their seven years of service, this charity has been powered by volunteers, people filled with energy, dedication and community spirit. ”

Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner welcomed the application, claiming: “I know respite provision, in particular, in the Northern Trust, is shambolic at best. Brilliant to see this coming forward.”

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid said: “I see in the report, the officers presented an issue with flood in 1993. Is this in a floodplain?”

The officer informed Ald Reid the site is outside the floodplain. He explained there has been “historical flooding” but the floodplain has been “remodelled”.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the application.

Bannside DUP Ald Tom Gordon said: “I would welcome this application. I know the site very well.”

He went on to say the caravan site has lain derelict for over 25 years and he would be “quite happy” to second the proposal. The application was then approved unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter