Denzil Meharg was last seen around 10.55 am today (Saturday, March 5).

He is described as 6' 1", of slim build with short light brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Denzil was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, black trainers, a blue rain coat and possibly a grey baseball cap.

Denzil Meharg. Picture: PSNI

A police spokesperson said that any information that would help them locate Denzil is much appreciated.