Ballymena Presbytery pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth
The Presbytery of Ballymena has paid tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the conclusion of its latest meeting.
Presbytery passed the following resolution: “The Presbytery of Ballymena is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Presbytery offers thanks to Almighty God for Her Late Majesty’s longevity, long reign, lifelong dedication to the service of her people and her openly professed faith in Jesus Christ as Saviour. Presbytery prays that His Majesty The King and all the members of the Royal Family will know the grace and peace of the Lord Jesus Christ and rest on His promise: ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.’ (John 11:25-26).
“Having engaged in prayer for His Majesty The King and members of the Royal Family in their time of loss and bereavement, Presbytery calls on all its congregations and people to do likewise over these coming days.”
The Moderator of Presbytery, The Rev. Brian Smyth, spoke of the Queen’s life, reign and faith, following which members engaged in a time of corporate prayer for His Majesty the King and the other members of the Royal Family.
Most Popular
Subsequent to the meeting the Clerk of Presbytery wrote to the King expressing Presbytery’s sympathy.