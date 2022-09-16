Ballymena Presbytery pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth

Presbytery passed the following resolution: “The Presbytery of Ballymena is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Presbytery offers thanks to Almighty God for Her Late Majesty’s longevity, long reign, lifelong dedication to the service of her people and her openly professed faith in Jesus Christ as Saviour. Presbytery prays that His Majesty The King and all the members of the Royal Family will know the grace and peace of the Lord Jesus Christ and rest on His promise: ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.’ (John 11:25-26).