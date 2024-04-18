Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say the procession will begin at 8.45am at King George Vl Memorial Park in Harryville, with participants making their way from this location onto Albert Place, outside Ballymena Courthouse.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers will be on the ground to monitor the procession and to assist with the flow of local traffic in and around the town.