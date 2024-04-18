Ballymena procession: motorists warned of traffic disruption on route from Harryville to courthouse

Road users are being advised to anticipate traffic disruption in Ballymena this morning, Thursday, April 18, due to a planned procession.
Police say the procession will begin at 8.45am at King George Vl Memorial Park in Harryville, with participants making their way from this location onto Albert Place, outside Ballymena Courthouse.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers will be on the ground to monitor the procession and to assist with the flow of local traffic in and around the town.

“To avoid potential delays between 8.30am and 11am due to number of participants expected, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.W