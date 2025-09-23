Police are asking this individual to come forward, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual. Picture: released by PSNI

Police investigating disorder in Ballymena this summer have released an image of a person they would like to speak to.

“Can you identify the following individual? Police would like to speak with this individual, in connection with our ongoing investigation into a number of incidents of disorder and attacks on police officers between Monday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 11 in the Ballymena area,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.

"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ . You can also contact us on 101.”