Ballymena pupil wins car with a ‘touch’ of luck

The‘Touch The Car’ Competition, = sponsored by CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors, took place last June when two lucky contestants, on of them St Louis Grammar student Dianelle Walsh, won a Dacia Sandero Access SCe 75* (worth £7,995) and £1000 towards insurance, £500 of which was provided by local brokers AB&C Insurance.

Danielle recently collected her prize from Shelbourne Motors, Newry, where the ‘Touch the Car’ competition took place.

Ten participants from across Northern Ireland competed for their chance to take home the prize of a new car plus £1000 towards their insurance. To win, they had to keep their hand on the car with the last person still ‘touching the car’ -after some fun and games along the way- taking home the

Stephen Savage, New Driver Business Development Manager, Danielle Walsh, St Louis Grammar student and Olivia Meehan, Legal Services Director at JMK Solicitors.

fantastic prize!

A surprising addition to the day was not one but two prizes were on hand to compete for thanks to the generosity of the sponsors, CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors. The last two contestants, Danielle Walsh and Tristin Barrett who studies at Lagan College, Belfast, were the two lucky winners. Both

becoming owners of a brand new Dacia Sandero Access SCe 65* and £1000 towards their insurance!

The remaining contestants each received a cash prize so no one was left empty-handed.

Jonathan McKeown, CEO at CRASH Services accident management services said: “We were delighted to support New Driver Safety Ambassadors and the innovative ‘Touch The Car” competition. After a long and difficult time for young drivers it was great to see some positivity and something new in the form of the competition. It was a great day for the participants and especially the two winners Danielle and Tristan who we wish all the best in their years of motoring ahead!”

Stephen Savage, New Driver Business Development Manager, said: “We are delighted to see Danielle collect her car and would like to wish her every success as she sets off on the road. New Driver Safe Motoring Presentations has made a return to schools for the 21/22 academic year and

are delighted to be offering cash prizes this year for our competitions with many successful students across Northern Ireland already. We offer a big thank you to CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors who kindly sponsored the prizes, and to AB&C Insurance for their kind contribution”.