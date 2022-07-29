Ballymena rescue Dog Ozzy living the high life in Scottish Highlands

Ozzy was just 10 months old when he was handed into Ballymena Rehoming Centre in May 2020 due to his owners no longer having the time for the playful, youngster.

His move to Scotland was secured when he was transferred to the charity’s Glasgow Rehoming Centre for training and rehoming.

The Training and Behaviour Team at Glasgow found Ozzy to be a clever boy, quick to learn and eager to please. He wasn’t so keen on other dogs and so a home in a rural location was required where Ozzy could flourish.

Couple John and Mairi from Elgin spotted Ozzy’s online profile and were instantly attracted to his likeable personality. Having owned Labradors for over 30 years they hoped he was the four-legged friend they were looking for and weren’t deterred by the journey to Glasgow to meet him. In May 2021, following numerous successful meets at the Rehoming Centre and at their home in Moray, staff waved a fond farewell to Ozzy.

Just over a year later, Ozzy is a changed dog, enjoying many adventures in the Highlands including daily walks in quiet country fields; gradually making canine pals and even bagging a few world-famous Scottish Munros.

John said: “We knew straight away Ozzy was a clever dog who had already been very well trained at the Glasgow Rehoming Centre by Carrie, Chloe and Kate, but over a year later they might not believe he is the same dog. His confidence has grown as the months have passed. He used to be very wary of strangers but now loves a few of our friends and is comfortable visiting their homes. He is also more confident when he sees other dogs, rarely reacting as he previously did.

“To anyone considering rehoming a rescue dog I would say you need to have the time, expect to put in some effort and be patient and consistent. It is impossible to imagine Ozzy living in a city. As the Dogs Trust advised, he very much required a home in a rural location. With a quieter life, the changes we have seen have been remarkable. It’s been incredibly rewarding to witness them. It really is a pleasure being in his company every day and there is no doubt Ozzy has brought a lot of joy into our lives.”

Rehoming Centre staff say farewell to Ozzy

Sandra Downie, Glasgow Rehoming Centre Manager said: “It is fantastic to hear how well Ozzy is doing. He is clearly a much-loved part of the family and is loving life in the country. Our staff work so hard to achieve these happy outcomes for every dog that comes into our care, so it’s always a lovely boost to hear about happy dogs in happy homes.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who can offer a quiet, rural life to any of our current residents.”

Anyone interested in rehoming any of the dogs please go to our website www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming visit the dog’s profile and start the virtual adoption process by clicking the ‘rehoming me starts here’ button.