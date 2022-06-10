Ballymena Show ready for a welcome return

Following its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Show will make its big come back at Ballymena Livestock Market just outside the town on the Woodside Road and it is anticipated to attract thousands of visitors from throughout Northern Ireland and beyond.

Hosted by the County Antrim Agricultural Association and supported by Mid & East Antrim Council, the popular event offers a fun-filled day out for all the family – with exhibits ranging from sheep shearing to horses and displays of some of Northern Ireland’s finest livestock.

Other attractions include the Home Industries section, crafts and floral art, a multitude of stalls, machinery exhibitions and entertainment.

Co. Antrim Agricultural Association Chairman Robert Dick, with Councillor William McCaughey, and Co. Antim Agricultural Association President Sam Smith at the launch of the Ballymena Show