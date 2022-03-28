Ballymena store raises £4,000 for charity

McCool’s Centra Ballymena was the top fundraising store in NI, raising a whopping £4,000.
Stores across the country took part in many activities of their own including sponsored head shaves, abseils and raffles.
Gareth Kirk, CEO of Action Cancer, added: “The support of SuperValu and Centra for Action Cancer is remarkable, without which we could not in 2021 have continued to provide our vital prevention and life-saving services onboard our new mobile clinic the BIG BUS. The financial support and commitment received from SuperValu and Centre, in what was undoubtedly a very challenging year for everyone, not only ensured the wheels of the Big Bus kept rolling across Northern Ireland but that nearly 3,000 local people could avail of a critical health check or a mammogram for the detection of breast cancer.
“Our heartfelt thanks go to the retailers and staff for their enthusiasm, energy and commitment, and to SuperValu and Centra NI customers, who altogether make a crucial contribution to the lives of so many.”