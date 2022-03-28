Ballymena store raises £4,000 for charity

Gareth Kirk, CEO of Action Cancer, added: “The support of SuperValu and Centra for Action Cancer is remarkable, without which we could not in 2021 have continued to provide our vital prevention and life-saving services onboard our new mobile clinic the BIG BUS. The financial support and commitment received from SuperValu and Centre, in what was undoubtedly a very challenging year for everyone, not only ensured the wheels of the Big Bus kept rolling across Northern Ireland but that nearly 3,000 local people could avail of a critical health check or a mammogram for the detection of breast cancer.