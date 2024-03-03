Ballymena traffic collision prompts PSNI appeal
Police have appealed for witnesses to a two-vehicle road traffic collision which happened near Ballymena on Monday, February 26.
The crash took place at the junction of Church Road / Shillanavogy Road at approximately 7.40am.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A male is believed to have been the first on scene and witnessed this incident. If this was you or you witnessed this, please contact police quoting serial number 245 of 26/02/24.”