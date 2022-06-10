Ballymena volunteer recognised for service to St Vincent de Paul

Annette McWilliams of SVP Blessed Virgin, Ballymena, was honoured for more than 25 years volunteering with the Society at a garden party to celebrate volunteers.

Representatives from across St Vincent de Paul North Region joined Fr Perry Gildea, SVP National President, Rose McGowan, and Regional President for the North Region, Mary Waide, at the event.

The theme was ‘A Time to Say Thanks!” and special recognition was given to those. like Annette, who are celebrating milestones in their service to the Society this year with a combined service of 450 years volunteering with SVP.

Mary Waide, Regional President of SVP North Region, Rose McGowan, SVP National President and Fr Perry Gildea, congratulate Annette McWilliams of SVP Blessed Virgin, Ballymena, on more than 25 years volunteering with St Vincent de Paul

Mary Waide, Regional President of SVP North Region, said: “It’s wonderful to think that we have members celebrating a combined 450 years of service to St Vincent de Paul this year. I’m privileged to recognise volunteers who have given a lifetime of service to the Society and without their support, in the heart of our local communities across the North, the extent of the work of SVP would not be possible.

“Undeterred by the pandemic and now faced with handling requests for help from those struggling due to the cost of living crisis, our volunteers have shown resilience in how they continue to help the most vulnerable in our communities.

Those attending received certificates and a memento of their service whilst enjoying afternoon tea in the gardens of Laurel Villa in Magherafelt.

If you would like to become a volunteer or make a donation to SVP, visit: www.svpni.co.uk.