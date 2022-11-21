Ballymena’s big Christmas lights switch-on ceremony in pictures
Santa made a welcome visit to Ballymena on Saturday evening to switch on the Christmas lights and launch the festive season in the town.
Travelling on his Christmas dray pulled by two magnificent Clydesdale horses, he and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, waved to the thousands of people who lined the street in anticipation of the countdown.
The parade was led by Cullybackey Pipe Band, and included 60 children from Dunclug Primary School dressed as kings and angels. The Bible story from the stage was read by Tommy Prenter from Castle Tower School. Entertainment was provided by Raise the Roof choir and the Harry McGarrity Band with DJ Mark Ritchie the host for the evening.
It was the first time the event was moved to a Saturday and Mid and East Antrim Council is keen to hear people’s thoughts on this at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Ballymenachristmas