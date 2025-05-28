A Ballymoney councillor is calling for a permanent exhibition of Joey Dunlop memorabilia to be created.

DUP Alderman John McAuley has proposed a notice of motion, seconded by DUP Councillor Meryn Storey, following the hugely successful Joey 25 commemorations in Ballymoney on May 24.

Ald McAuley’s motion reads: “The Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration was a special occasion that brought thousands of people to Ballymoney from across the world to celebrate and remember Joey Dunlop OBE MBE, a legend in motorcycle racing and a citizen and Freeman of our Borough of whom we are rightly proud.

"We therefore propose that Council officers now explore options in conjunction with the Dunlop family to create a permanent exhibition of memorabilia, in a way that reflects our appreciation for the life, legacy and memory of Joey Dunlop OBE MBE.”

The item is tabled for discussion at the next full meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council on Tuesday, June 3.