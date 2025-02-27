Portrush Lifeboat crew and operations team met the fundraising team from Ballymoney on February 8 to thank them for their efforts during the 200th year of the RNLI.

The Ballymoney team was delighted to hand over a cheque for £6754.08, which was raised from a number of events including a church service in September which featured the Counterpoint choir.

The team was given a tour of the station including the Inshore Lifeboat and changing areas.

Judy Nelson, Portrush RNLI volunteer press officer said: “We were delighted to welcome the Ballymoney Fundraising Team to the station at last

so we could thank them properly for their tremendous fundraising efforts during our 200th year.

"For an inland branch they have done incredibly well and it was lovely to have them in the station to show them where their money goes.”

Pat Crossley, chair of the Ballymoney fundraising branch, said: “Ballymoney RNLI Branch were delighted to be given the privilege of sharing in an evening with crew and operational team members of Portrush to hand over their cheque for monies raised during the RNLI 200th Anniversary Year.

"This small Branch, whose members have given a total of over 200 years of volunteering for RNLI, have always had close connections with Portrush Station, and these were made stronger by this extra special educational visit.

"They deeply appreciate the gallantry of the Lifeboat crew who continue to save lives at sea, as well as giving their time for this special evening.”