The Ballymoney Detachment of Army Cadets recently hosted the Community Rescue Service (CRS) Ballymoney branch at their training session.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:26 BST

The volunteers from CRS provided an understanding of how they work as a volunteer rescue service.

The evening began with a presentation by Sean, CRS Assistant Unit Commander. Cadets were able to try on protective equipment used by CRS and were shown how to use lines to help rescue people stranded in water, how to signal them and perform correct technique not to lose the stranded persons.

The cadets worked as teams to build the stretcher quickly and how to secure an injured party for transport. Lastly, they were shown how to use a rigid inflatable boat that can help those stuck in water.

Ballymoney Community Rescue volunteers with the Ballymoney Detachment Army Cadets. Credit: 2Lt A RoxboroughBallymoney Community Rescue volunteers with the Ballymoney Detachment Army Cadets. Credit: 2Lt A Roxborough
For fun, friendship, action and adventure, anyone over 12 and under 18 can join the Army Cadet Force. Cadets meet at Wednesdays at 7pm at the Army Cadet Centre at John Street, Ballymoney and at Coleraine College. To find out more www.armycadets.com.

Cadets try out using a stretcher correctly. Credit: 2Lt A RoxboroughCadets try out using a stretcher correctly. Credit: 2Lt A Roxborough
