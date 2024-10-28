Michael made history earlier this year when he racked up his 29th TT win, surpassing the record previously held by his late uncle, Joey Dunlop.

To recognise this incredible sporting achievement, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council hosted a special homecoming event, allowing Michael’s family, friends and his legion of fans to come together and celebrate his milestone TT victory.

The festivities kicked off with a parade through the town centre in honour of the racing legend, with supporters lining the streets to catch a glimpse of Ballymoney’s history-making son. Fans also had the opportunity to pick up some special one-off Michael Dunlop merchandise, commemorating his historic TT victories.

The 35-year-old then joined BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson for a Q&A session with fans, sharing his thoughts on his record-breaking TT victories, his goals for the future and what it means to be celebrating with his supporters in his hometown.

Michael also posed for photographs next to two of his TT winning motorbikes, before throwing open the doors on a new exhibition in Ballymoney Museum, showcasing a series of fascinating items and photographs from his illustrious TT career.

Ballymoney Town Hall was the venue for an invitation-only reception in honour of Michael, where he was presented with a special commemorative plaque by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciaran McQuillan in recognition of his sporting achievements.

The evening culminated with Michael setting off a spectacular fireworks display at Ballymoney Showgrounds.

Speaking after the homecoming event, Michael said: “It was a real honour and a privilege to be here this evening to celebrate alongside my incredible fans in my hometown.

“Being able to surpass Joey’s record has been the highlight of my career so far – every road racer aspired to beat him and it means a lot to me on a personal level that I was the one who was able to do it. Whatever comes next for me, that will always be a special moment.

"I would like to thank Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for organising this event and to all my family, friends and supporters who came out tonight to share this unforgettable moment with me.”

Michael made his TT debut in 2007 at the age of just 18, recording his first win in the second Supersport Race of 2009. Over the course of just 15 years, Michael has amassed an astounding tally of victories at the iconic road racing event, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

