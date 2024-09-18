Ballymoney church to hold special service to bless 'all creatures great and small'
Our Lady and St Patrick’s Catholic Church has organised a Blessing of Animals ceremony on Sunday, September 29.
Parish priest Fr Damian McCaughan created a humorous Facebook video – helped by some puppet friends – to spread the word about the event which will also raise money for local charity Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK).
Fr Damian said: “We're having a blessing of animals on Sunday 29th September to mark the Church's Season of Creation – a time when we give thanks to God for all the good things he has given us in the natural world.
"We are taking our inspiration from the great St Francis of Assisi who had a special love for animals.
"It's an opportunity for us to thank God for all the joy that animals bring to our lives. Bring along your pets or animals to the church grounds at 3pm on the 29th to be part of the celebration!”
Owners and their pets are invited to meet outside the church on September 29. Prayers will then be said followed by a procession of pets around the church grounds. Fr Damian will then bless the animals: “If you can bring them and look after them, then I’ll bless them – all creatures great and small.”
This will be followed by refreshments and a collection for BARK who, Fr Damian added: “Do such good work right here in this area.”