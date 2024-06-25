A Ballymoney councillor is calling for a homecoming to mark the historic achievements of Michael Dunlop at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

The notice of motion, which was seconded by Cllr Mervyn Storey, will be discussed at a full meeting of Council on Thursday, June 27, reads: “Following the historic achievements of Michael Dunlop at the 2024 Isle of Man TT, it is hereby proposed that Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council suitably recognise Michael on his return home with an event in Ballymoney such as a Homecoming Parade and Reception, and also that we consider naming one of the Council buildings or streets in his hometown to create a lasting tribute to this remarkable local sportsman.”