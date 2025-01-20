Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ballymoney councillor Darryl Wilson has joined the DUP.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party posted on Facebook a photo of the Ballymoney man being welcomed by leader Gavin Robinson on Monday, January 20.

The Causeway Coast and Glens councillor had announced his resignation from the Ulster Unionist Party on December 31, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wilson was first elected to his seat in Ballymoney in 2014. He topped the poll in 2019 before comfortably being returned in 2023 with 1,255 first-preference votes. The 2023 result made him the highest-polling UUP man on the council.

DUP Leader Rt. Hon. Gavin Robinson MP pictured welcoming Ballymoney Councillor Darryl Wilson into the Democratic Unionist Party in North Antrim. CREDIT DUP

When the UUP’s Robin Swann won his seat as an MP in the 2024 General Election it left his former MLA seat in North Antrim vacant with Cllr Wilson throwing his hat in the ring. However, the UUP selected Colin Crawford as MLA instead – a relative unknown who had only been elected to a council seat in Ballymena one year prior with 969 first-preference votes.

Announcing his resignation from the UUP on December 31, Cllr Wilson posted: “After 12 years of dedication to the Ulster Unionist Party, I have made the decision to resign my membership. This choice follows much reflection, particularly after a challenging yet enlightening year in 2024.

"During my time with the UUP, I had the privilege of working alongside many exceptional individuals, many of whom I am proud to call friends. As a committed Unionist, I believe firmly that Northern Ireland should remain an integral part of the United Kingdom. I am equally passionate about fostering fair, transparent, and inclusive politics, and remain deeply committed to the Unionist cause."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that time, Cllr Wilson said he would continue to serve as an independent councillor. However, his membership of the DUP was announced on January 20 with Cllr Wilson saying: “I have always worked well with Democratic Unionist colleagues on Council. Whilst at times there have been disagreements, I want to see all pro-Union representatives working together. There are too many divisions.

"I will continue to serve the people of Ballymoney as a DUP Councillor alongside my party colleagues.

"The future of Northern Ireland is what we should all be focused on and Gavin very clearly represents someone who is committed to not just defending the Union, but promoting it. It is always easiest in life to identify the problems, but the real task is in identifying the solutions. The vision of a more cohesive and effective unionism is something I will continue to work towards achieving.

"This is the start of an exciting new chapter in my political life, and I am looking forward to working with colleagues, not just in Ballymoney but right across Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Robinson said: “I am delighted that Darryl is now a Democratic Unionist Party Councillor. He has built a reputation for dedication and hard work on behalf of the people of Ballymoney over the past ten years.

"Darryl will be a fantastic addition to the DUP group on Causeway Coast & Glens Council, to our wider team within the North Antrim constituency and the Democratic Unionist Party as a whole.”