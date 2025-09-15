Ballymoney couple celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss
Congratulations to Ballymoney couple Tom and Joan Galbraith who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 14.
Mr and Mrs Galbraith got married in Ringsend Church, Aghadowey, on September 14, 1965 and have lived in Ballymoney since the mid-1970s.
Joan was a nurse in the Robinson Hospital in Ballymoney while Tom worked locally in agricultural finance.
Both now retired, they are still very active and keeping well and enjoyed a celebratory family dinner at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine.
Congratulations to them both!