Ballymoney couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Alex (98) and Agnes (91) McElreavey were married on September 10, 1952 by the late Reverend VG Corkey in Finvoy Presbyterian Church.

70 years on from their wedding day, they continue to live independently in their family home on the Bann Road where they were joined by their three children Valerie (Hamilton), John and Kenneth along with their wider family circle to mark the very special occasion.

Offering his congratulations, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “Days like this are a privilege to be a part of, and I’m very grateful to Alex and Agnes for inviting me to share their celebrations where I presented them with a special civic gift as part of Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme.

“Alex heard about this initiative through the Coleraine & District Talking News service which he uses on a regularly basis to keep up to date with news and events, and now he is making the news himself! My warmest best wishes go to Alex and Agnes, and I hope they enjoy their celebrations as they reflect on 70 years of married life.”

4. Alex and Agnes McElreavey who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 10 pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, and their three children, Valerie, John and Kenneth, along with extended family members including grandchildren Chris, Barbara and Andrew, and great grand-children Lewis and Emilia. Photo Sales