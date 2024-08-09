Ballymoney fireman clocks up 30 years of service to the NI Fire and Rescue Service
A Ballymoney fire fighter has been celebrated for dedicating 30 years of service to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
Crew Commander John McLaughlin from Ballymoney Fire Station was presented with his Fire Service 30 years service clasp by Area Commander Marcus Wright on Thursday, August 8.
In a Facebook post by NIFRS North, the service said: “John has served our community for 36 years. Congratulations John and thank you for your service!”
Among the comments were “well deserved”, “brilliant achievement” and “you’re doing a great job”.