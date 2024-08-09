Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ballymoney fire fighter has been celebrated for dedicating 30 years of service to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew Commander John McLaughlin from Ballymoney Fire Station was presented with his Fire Service 30 years service clasp by Area Commander Marcus Wright on Thursday, August 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post by NIFRS North, the service said: “John has served our community for 36 years. Congratulations John and thank you for your service!”

Among the comments were “well deserved”, “brilliant achievement” and “you’re doing a great job”.