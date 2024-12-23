Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens have welcomed Ballymoney Girls Youth Academy U13’s to a reception following their recent footballing success.

Ballymoney United Youth Academy is a cross-community organisation that focuses on developing the skills of children from the local area. They have a thriving girls’ section, who have won several competitive tournaments this year.

Following a series of outstanding performances, the U13’s team were crowned winners of their age group at the O’Neill’s Foyle Cup in July and the Causeway Coast and Glens Girls’ Festival back in March.

In recognition of their achievements, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “In my role as Mayor, it gives me great pleasure to highlight the sporting achievements within our Council area.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tanya Stirling pictured with Mechelle Leeming and Alan McIntyre, Ballymoney United Youth Development Officers, and the Ballymoney Girls Youth Academy U13’s at a reception held to celebrate their recent success in local football. CREDIT CCGBC

“It was fantastic to meet the team and congratulate them on how when they have performed.

The girls have represented themselves and the whole area to the highest standard, and I was delighted to have an opportunity to formally recognise them.”

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Tanya Stirling added: “It is clear from meeting the girls just how much this success means to them, and I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.

“The girls have proved themselves to be fantastic role models, especially at such a young age. Their passion for sport and their commitment to each other is inspiring.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tanya Stirling pictured with Millie McLay, Captain of Ballymoney Girls Youth Academy U13’s, at a reception held to celebrate the team’s recent success in local football. CREDIT CCGBC

Chris Kitson, Publicity Officer, Ballymoney Girls Youth Academy thanked the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for inviting the team to the reception saying: “The team are delighted to be recognised by both the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Council for their remarkable achievements.”

“I am incredibly proud of the girls, who play with so much energy and passion. It is a joy to coach the next generation of female football players and help them develop their skills.”

Mechelle Leeming and Alan McIntyre, Ballymoney United Youth Development Officers, added: “We are very proud of the girls’ achievements. Congratulations to the coaches who have supported them and a big thank you to the parents and guardians for their commitment throughout the year.”

To find out more about the club visit www.ballymoneyyouthacademy.co.uk.