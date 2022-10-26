Ballymoney Housing Schemes to benefit from new maintenance partnership

Refresh will provide a range of building works including joinery, lighting, roofing and the installation of adaptations for disabled residents, as well as plumbing and electrical repairs.

Cameron Watt, Chief Executive of Alpha Housing said: “I am proud to announce the extension of our partnership with Refresh NI to deliver repair services for our tenants. As a housing association with one of the highest levels of tenant satisfaction in NI, we strive for excellence when it comes to looking after our tenants. Many residents tell us that a reliable and timely repairs service is particularly important for their quality-of-life and peace of mind.”

A charitable housing association founded in 2009, Alpha specialises in providing homes for older people across Northern Ireland, mainly in 25 sheltered housing developments, including Parkview Close, and No. 5 Castlehill Terrace in Ballymoney.

Pictured from left to right: Bill Cherry, Managing Director, Refresh NI, Bill McClinton (99), Tenant, Johnston Court, Alpha Housing, and Zara Burns, Marketing Officer, Refresh NI

Refresh NI is a Belfast-based contractor with expertise in providing affordable energy efficient home improvement services to customers across Northern Ireland. The company’s staff team includes industry experts with over 20 years of experience and comprises a large team of engineers and tradespeople with a wide variety of skills and qualifications.

Bill Cherry, Managing Director of Refresh NI, adds: “Refresh is delighted to be partnering with Alpha Housing and we believe this partnership can help set a new benchmark for housing associations’ repair services. Refresh and Alpha’s values are very similar, with a shared commitment to deliver high-quality, cost-effective services where meeting customer needs is always the top priority.”