Ballymoney information event for people seeking housing and financial advice
Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office has organised an information event for anyone seeking financial or housing advice.
The event, which takes place on Thursday, January 23, from 10am – 2pm, will be held at 37 - 45 John Street, Ballymoney.
Organisations who will be in attendance include Make the Call Service, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Barclays Bank, Housing Rights NI, Co-Ownership, Land and Property Service, Christians Against Poverty, Causeway Community Advice, Building Communities Resource Centre, Family Support NI and Living Hope, Ballymoney.