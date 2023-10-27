Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office to hold event offering support from local organisations
Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office is to hold an event for anyone looking for additional support from their community.
The Information Event with local Support Organisations will be held on Tuesday, November 7, from 1-4pm in the Jobs and Benefits Office, 37-45 John Street, Ballymoney.
Organisations attending include Make the Call, Vineyard, Living Hope Community, Community Advice Causeway, St Vincent de Paul, Ballymoney Foodbank, National Energy Action, Family Support Hub, Causeway Coast and Glens LiveSmart, Salvation Army, Royal British Legion.