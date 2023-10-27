Register
Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office to hold event offering support from local organisations

Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office is to hold an event for anyone looking for additional support from their community.
By Una Culkin
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:36 BST
Ballymoney Jobs and Benefits Office will hold the event on November 7. Credit Jobs and Benefits Office

The Information Event with local Support Organisations will be held on Tuesday, November 7, from 1-4pm in the Jobs and Benefits Office, 37-45 John Street, Ballymoney.

Organisations attending include Make the Call, Vineyard, Living Hope Community, Community Advice Causeway, St Vincent de Paul, Ballymoney Foodbank, National Energy Action, Family Support Hub, Causeway Coast and Glens LiveSmart, Salvation Army, Royal British Legion.

